SP Pani appointed as IGP Kashmir

[India], Feb 12 (ANI): Swayam Prakash Pani on Monday took charge as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir.

Pani, a 2000 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Jammu and Kashmir cadre, was promoted to the post IGP after his name was cleared in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti last week.

Apart from serving as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, South Kashmir Range, Pani has also served in the Intelligence Bureau and National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Pani has replaced Muneer Ahmad Khan, who was holding the charge of IGP Kashmir. Muneer has now been appointed as ADGP security and home guards. This development in the state police force comes at the time when there have continuous terror attacks on Army camp as well CRPF camps. (ANI)