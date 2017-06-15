SP says UP CM has failed to fulfil people's expectations

[India], June 15 (ANI): The Samajwadi Party on Thursday highlighted drawbacks of the Uttar Pradesh Government, saying Chief Minister Adityanath has failed to fulfil the expectations of the people.

"No initiatives have been taken for the development of Uttar Pradesh so far. The government has not released funds for repairing roads," Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav said.

He further said, "The situation of farmers is pathetic in Uttar Pradesh and no steps have been taken yet."

Yadav also held the state government responsible for destroying the law and order in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government of Uttar Pradesh will be completing 100 days of its tenure on June 25. In its eventful tenure, the Adityanath-led Government has launched various reforms - ban on ilegal abattoirs, formation of anti-Romeo squads and others. Uttar Pradesh has also been in news due to the "deteriorating" law and order condition in the state. (ANI)