Speaker threatens to adjourn Lok Sabha sine die

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday said she would have to adjourn the House sine die midway through the budget session if protests and disruptions didn't stop.

As she spoke, the Upper House witnessed protests again, washing out the Question Hour.

As soon as the House met, protests began with MPs trooping near the Speaker's podium, raising slogans and holding placards.

Mahajan tried to conduct the Question Hour, but her efforts went in vain.

An angry Mahajan then said she may have to draw curtains on the budget session if protests continued to stall the proceedings of the House. "You are wasting everyone's time. All MPs are saying they want the House to run... Or I will have to adjourn the House sine die," she said. As protests continued, Speaker adjourned the House till 12 p.m.