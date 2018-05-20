Special arrangement in Kanpur Zoo to beat scorching heat wave

[India], May 20 (ANI): With the rise in mercury, the Kanpur Zoo has taken special measure for the animals kept here.

The staff of Kanpur Prani Udyan is using water guns to sprinkle water and have installed coolers to keep the shelter of the animals cool.

Aiming to keep the body temperature low, they have also changed the diet of the animals so that they could easily digest food.

"We are continuously sprinkling water on the shelters of the animals to keep them cool. We have even reduced their diet. We have reduced their protein diet and have added essential Vitamins in it," said Dr. R.K. Singh of Kanpur Prani Udyan.

The Central and North India continue to remain under the grip of a heat wave. The temperature has gone beyond 40 degree Celsius in most parts of the two regions. As per the Met department, the heat wave will prevail till June. (ANI)