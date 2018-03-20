Special category status lifeline of Andhra: YSRCP

[India], Mar. 20 (ANI): The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Tuesday termed the special category status as lifeline of Andhra Pradesh.

YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy took Twitter and appealed to all the parties in the House to cooperate in this crucial discussion on No Confidence Motion, moved against the Central Government for not granting the special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

"SCS is AP's lifeline! We humbly appeal to all parties in the House to cooperate in this crucial discussion on No Confidence Motion, moved against the Central Government for not granting SCS to AP (1/2)," Reddy tweeted.

In another tweet, he requested other parties request for an un-disrupted discussion on the issue. "While we acknowledge issues raised by other parties, we request for an un-disrupted discussion on SCS, that was promised on the floor of the house as a precondition to bifurcate our State. YSRCP will continue its fight for the people of AP to ensure SCS is granted(2/2)," he said. Meanwhile, talking to ANI, YSRCP MP cc requested the Speaker to allow their no-confidence motion. "We request the Speaker to allow our no-confidence motion. As long as the budget session continues we will press for discussion to take place on no-confidence motion. Ruckus has been happening in the House for past 15 days but the Finance Bill was passed," Reddy said. Yesterday, the Opposition could not move the no-confidence motion as the Lower House was adjourned. The Opposition party in Andhra Pradesh has been protesting in the Parliament over the non-issuance of special category status to the state. (ANI)