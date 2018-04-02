Special Category Status synonymous to job opportunities: YSRCP

[India], Apr 2 (ANI): The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Monday termed the special category status for Andhra Pradesh synonymous to job opportunities.

YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy took to Twitter and cautioned the Centre, if SCS is not granted students in the state will hold protests at University campuses against the Central government.

"SCS is synonymous to job opportunities for the youth! Students in AP will hold protests at University campuses against Central Govt for not granting SCS. Across the state, students & YSRCP cadres will hold relay hunger strikes at every mandal, village, assembly & district level(1/2)," Reddy tweeted.

In another tweet, Reddy further requested Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to ask his MPs to resign for the betterment of Andhra Pradesh. "SCS is our right! If not granted, YSRCP MPs will resign the day Parliament is adjourned sine die & go on an indefinite hunger strike at AP Bhawan, New Delhi. In the interest of AP&for future of our youth @ncbn make TDP MPs resign as well. YSRCP will continue its fight for SCS(2/2)," he tweeted. On March 31, YSRCP chief had announced that his party's MPs will quit and sit on indefinite hunger strike in New Delhi to press for the Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)