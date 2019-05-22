Special Court reserves order on complaint seeking FIR against Rahul Gandhi under sedition charges

[India], May 22 (ANI): A special court here on Wednesday reserved its order on a complaint seeking a direction to the police to register an FIR against Congress president Rahul Gandhi on sedition charges.

The complaint was regarding a statement made by Rahul during a public meeting, in which, he allegedly accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "hiding behind the blood soldiers shed and doing dalali on their (soldiers) sacrifice".

Complainant's advocate Joginder Tuli made a submission that 'Action Taken Report' of Delhi police has admitted that the incident took place and Congres president's remark amounts to dissatisfaction amongst army and paramilitary forces.

Tuli further said his statement claims that the Prime Minister and the ruling government are encashing on the sacrifices of soldiers and using such sacrifices for political gain, he further added. After hearing the submission, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal reserved the order and slated the matter for June 7. Earlier, Delhi police in its 'Action Taken Report' clearly mentioned that -- no cognisable offence is made out in the sedition complaint against Congress president Rahul Gandhi in case pertains to Gandhi's remarks against Prime Minister Modi in context of the 2016 surgical strikes. The police, in the report, stated that a defamation suit may be filed against Rahul for his remark. "As per the contents of the complaint, no cognisable offence is made out. Rahul made the defamatory statement against PM Narendra Modi for which a defamatory suit may be filed by the individual against whom the statement was made," the police stated. The report was filed by the Delhi Police in pursuance to court's directions over an application moved by Tuli. He had sought a direction to the police for registering an FIR against the Congress president under charges of sedition. Rahul Gandhi had, in 2016, accused PM Modi of "hiding behind the blood of soldiers and doing 'dalali' on their (soldiers') sacrifice" during a public meeting. (ANI)