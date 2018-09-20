Special court set up in Chennai to hear cases against MLAs, MPs

[India], Sep 20 (ANI): A special court was inaugurated in Chennai on Thursday to hear criminal cases pending against Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of Parliament (MP).

The court, which was inaugurated by Madras High Court Judge Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh, was set up on Supreme Court's directive of setting up twelve fast-track courts to expedite criminal cases pending against MPs and MLAs.

"All the cases against MPs and MLAs will be brought here in one court. The cases are pending for a long time, therefore, we opened this court," explained Justice Ramesh.

A similar special court was set up in the national capital in February and one in Andhra Pradesh in March, while the remaining nine would be set up in states of Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Bengal. (ANI)