Special court summons Vijay Mallya on August 27

[India], June 30 (ANI): Liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Saturday was summoned by a designated court under Fugitive Economic Offenders to appear before it on August 27.

The notice was issued to Mallya and others, in connection with the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) June 22 application for declaring him as a fugitive economic offender and confiscated his properties.

If Mallya does not appear before the designated court within the given time, he will be declared as a 'fugitive' and ED will move to confiscate his assets worth Rs 12,500 crore, the court stated.

Earlier in the day, Mallya, who is currently in London, refuted the allegations of attempting a plea bargain, levied by an ED official. "Media reports quote an ED official stating that I am attempting a plea bargain. Would respectfully suggest that the official read the ED charge sheet first. I would invite the ED to advance the same plea bargain theory in Court in front of whom I have placed my assets," he tweeted. Less than a week ago, Mallya broke his silence over the controversy surrounding him of defaulting on bank loans to the tune of Rs 9000 crores. The liquor baron, in a series of tweets, claimed that he had been falsely framed as the "poster boy of Bank default and a lightning rod of public anger". He also reiterated that he is making every effort, in good faith to settle dues with the banks, but if politically-motivated factors interfere, there is nothing he can do. The 62-year-old is facing a trial for the UK Court to rule if he can be extradited to India to face charges for financial irregularities involving a total amount of Rs 9,000 crore, as well as money laundering cases. (ANI)