Special Envoy of South Korea calls on PM Modi

Special Envoy of South Korea, Jeong Dong-Chae on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Modi also conveyed his appreciation for President of Republic of Korea Moon Jae-In's gesture of sending Chung as his Special Envoy to India.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi recalled his visit to the Republic of Korea in May 2015, during which the bilateral relationship was upgraded to a 'Special Strategic Partnership', and said that the Republic of Korea is an important development partner for India.

The Prime Minister also welcomed the deepening of bilateral partnership not only in trade and economic spheres, but also in new areas like defence cooperation. The Prime Minister further asserted that he is committed to working with President Moon for further enhancement of bilateral relationship and looked forward to an early opportunity to meet the latter. (ANI)