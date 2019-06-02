Special music function praying for rain organised in Madurai

[India], June 1 (ANI): More than 50 students and professors of a government music college in Tamil Nadu along with members of Vaigai Nadi Makkal organisation held a special music function praying for rainfall on Saturday.

The function was held in the centre of Vaigai river which has almost run dry amidst the growing drought conditions in Madurai.

Kamala, a professor in the music college said that despite the Madurai district getting no monsoon rain, the people have not yet lost hope.

"There has been no rain during the monsoon season since the last four years in our area. Despite no rain, the people in many places of Tamil Nadu worship and offer special prayers to the Vaigai river and ask for rainfall," Kamala told reporters here. Due to rising temperature, several districts in Tamil Nadu are facing acute water shortage. According to reports, there has been a 40 per cent cut in the piped water supply in Chennai. Several reservoirs across the state have witnessed a decrease in water levels. (ANI)