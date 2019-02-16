Special NIA team visits Pulwama attack site, continues probe

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Saturday visited the Pulwama attack site for the second consecutive day to continue investigating the ghastly attack that left 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel dead on Thursday.

The team had, on Friday, along with explosives and forensic experts, collected materials required for forensic evaluation of the attack at the spot.

Directorate General of CRPF RR Bhatnagar and other officials from the forces also visited the attack site on Saturday.

Speaking to media here, Bhatnagar said: "I have come to see the spot. The teams of NIA and forensic are already working along with our people. The investigation is going on, once the investigation is concluded only then more details can be given."

Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed after a suicide bomber rammed a car laden with explosives into a bus carrying them on Thursday. The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

Terming the Pulwama attack as a "serious national security challenge for the country", defence expert Uday Bhaskar told ANI, "The investigation being conducted by NIA following the attack would perhaps give a greater indication about the degree of local involvement, as the suicide bomber was a citizen of Jammu and Kashmir."

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark that security forces will be given free hand, Bhaskar said the statement is an indication of the fact that there would be some sort of response from India's side. "In all probability, it would have to be across the Line of Control where most of the terror camps and infrastructure are situated," he added.

Demanding befitting reply to Pakistan, defence expert Qamar Agha added, "It is difficult to stop suicide bombing. We all are hoping that Prime Minister Modi will take action against this. Pakistan has always been on a denial mode and never accepts its mistake, but time has now come to take actions and a message should go to Pakistani military establishment."

As a precautionary measure, the curfew that was imposed on Friday after violence erupted in various parts of Jammu is in place today as well.

"Curfew was imposed yesterday, no casualties were reported. The situation is under control but as a precautionary measure, we have continued with the curfew. We will decide whether to continue it or not by evening, after assessing the situation," said Jammu Deputy Commissioner Ramesh Kumar.

Meanwhile, rail services in Nallasopara and nearby areas were hampered after protesters staged a demonstration on the railway tracks in the wake of the Pulwama attack.

Soon after Thursday's attack, Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) said the bombing was carried out by its member. (ANI)