Special prosecutor seeks life imprisonment for Abu Salem in 1993 Mumbai blasts case

A Special Public Prosecutor on Tuesday sought life imprisonment for convict Abu Salem in connection with the 1993 Mumbai blasts.

The submission was made during an argument over quantum of sentence before the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court in Mumbai.

On June 23, the argument for deciding the quantum of sentence was deferred till June 27 by a special TADA court.

Earlier on June 17, Abdul Qayyum, who has been acquitted of all charges related to the case, said, "Many innocents like me are in the jail. I request that the innocent should be released."

When asked about his future plans, Qayyum said he would do some kind of business in India. Earlier in the month, six out of seven accused, including Abu Salem, were convicted by a special TADA court, in connection with the 1993 Mumbai serial blast case. The others who have been convicted are Mustafa Dossa, Riyaz Siddique, Firoz Khan, Tahir Merchant, and Karimullah Shaikh. However, all accused were acquitted on the charges of waging a war against the nation. Accused Abdul Qayyum was acquitted of all charges in the case. The court ordered his release on a personal bond. The court has set the next hearing date on June 19 to decide the date for argument on a quantum of sentence. 257 people died while 713 others were injured after a series of bomb blasts rocked Mumbai City on March 12, 1993. (ANI)