Special status: Jagan Reddy challenges Andhra CM to make TDP MPs resign

[India], Apr 6 (ANI): Following the resignation of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MPs from Lok Sabha, party president Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday challenged Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu to make his MPs resign.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister further asserted that the people of Andhra Pradesh should stand united in their demand for special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

"We do as we say! YSRCP MPs are submitting their resignations today. I challenge @ncbn (N Chandrababu Naidu) to make TDP MPs resign and stand united with the people of AP in their rightful demand of special category status for Andhra Pradesh," Reddy tweeted.

Jagan Reddy further declared that YSRCP will go on a hunger strike at Andhra Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi. "YSRCP MPs will go on an indefinite hunger strike at AP Bhawan, Delhi while we will observe relay hunger strikes across the state. We continue to stand in solidarity with the people of AP in their fight for Special Category Status!," Reddy further tweeted. Earlier in the day, few YSRCP MPs submitted their resignation from Lok Sabha to speaker Sumitra Mahajan to protest the "failure" of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh. The YSRCP MPs like PV Midhun Reddy, Vara Prasada Rao V, Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, and YS Avinash Reddy submitted their resignations. Few more YSRCP MPs are likely to submit their resignation from Lok Sabha to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. On March 31, YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced that his party's MPs would quit and sit on indefinite hunger strike in New Delhi to press for the Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)