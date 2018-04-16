Special Status row: Statewide bandh in Andhra Pradesh

A state-wide bandh (shutdown) is in place in Andhra Pradesh today to build pressure on the Centre to grant special status to the state. The bandh has been called by Andhra Pradesh Pratyeka Hoda Saadhana Samiti.

Opposition parties such as the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Jana Sena, Congress and the Left parties have extended their support to the shutdown.

The Left parties are protesting on National Highway 16 which connects Kolkata and Chennai.

However, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which has been agitating for the Special Category Status and implementation of the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, has opposed it and is not taking part in the protest.

The shutdown has led to tight security in the state. In the meantime, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation buses will operate only till Andhra Pradesh state border due to the statewide bandh. Early morning visuals of the shut-down from West Godavari and Anantpur. (ANI)