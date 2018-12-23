Special status row: TDP protests against BJP in Srikakulam

[India], Dec 23 (ANI): Demanding special status for his state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held "Dharma Porata Deeksha" (struggle for justice) protest against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, at Srikakulam town on Saturday.

While addressing a public meeting; the Chief Minister asserted that he will not stop until justice is done to the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Furious with the BJP, Naidu accused it of betraying Andhra Pradesh. "Modi had sworn at the abode of Lord Balaji to build a capital for Andhra Pradesh, which would be greater than Delhi, to fulfil the promises of reorganization act , to give special package in the lines of Bundelkhand package. But he did not fulfil not even a single promise."

"He cheated by not giving special status to Andhra Pradesh, whereas the status is extended for 11 states'' he added. He further cornered the Centre for ignoring his relentless endevaours to attain a special status for Andhra Pradesh. "Prime Minister Modi did not respond even after reminding number of times to stand on his word. The centre continued threatening attitude, compelling TDP to quit NDA. On the very same day we decided that there is no way other than fighting against the centre." "Our party MPs' fight against the centre has been remarkable; all parties across the country supported us. The centre gave only Rs 1500 crores for construction of capital, in fact those funds are enough only for underground cable works. The youth of Andhra should be ready for fight against the betrayal of BJP. Special category status is the right of Andhra people and we all have to fight united for that," he added. He also accused the BJP of meddling in the affairs of Central agencies like the CBI and the RBI among other constitutional institutions. "BJP led NDA government has weakened CBI, RBI and all other constitutional institutions. The NDA is taking away the freedom of all the people of the country. Industrialists and business class are afraid of the Central Government." He also touched upon the issue of EVM tampering and batted for using ballot paper to caste vote in the 2019 general elections. "The public should be alert in the forthcoming elections. EVMs are not tamper proof, there are suspicions on misuse of EVMs in the country. Paper ballot alone can be good. No developed country is using EVMs," he said. Continuing his tirade, he alleged that the opposition party in the state, YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSRCP has colluded with the BJP to conspire against the TDP. (ANI)