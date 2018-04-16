Special status: Statewide bandh in Andhra Pradesh

[India], Apr. 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Pratyeka Hoda Saadhana Samiti on Monday observed a one-day statewide bandh over the demand of Special Status for the state.

Opposition parties such as the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Jana Sena, Congress and the Left parties have also extended their support to the shutdown.

The Left parties are protesting on National Highway 16 which connects Kolkata and Chennai.

In the meantime, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation buses will operate only till Andhra Pradesh state border due to the statewide bandh.

However, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which has been agitating for the Special Category Status and implementation of the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, has opposed it and not taking part in the protest. (ANI)