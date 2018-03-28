Special status: TDP MP protests in Narad Muni's garb

[India], Mar 28 (ANI): As the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) stays adamant on its demand for 'Special category Status' to Andhra Pradesh, one of its MPs, Naramalli Sivaprasad took to a unique way of protesting by dressing up as the Vedic sage, Narad Muni on Tuesday.

From dressing up as a cattle herder to a schoolboy, Chittoor MP has even donned a sari as part of the protest against denial of the status by the Centre.

Earlier this month, Sivaprasad dressed as a Swachh Bharat worker with a wiper in his hands, while on another day, he wore shorts and carried a ruler with a notebook and said PM Modi has been the "bad student of the class".

A doctor by profession, Sivaprasad has acted in movies too. He became a lawmaker in 1999 and has served in Chandrababu Naidu's cabinet as a minister. The Andhra ruling party and the BJP-ruled Centre have been at the loggerheads over the non-issuance of the 'Special Category Status' to Andhra Pradesh. Amid protests by TDP MPs in the Parliament over it, the party ultimately quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition on March 16. (ANI)