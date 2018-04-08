Special status: TDP MPs protesting outside PM Modi's residence detained

[India], Apr 8 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Members of Parliament, who were protesting outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in Lok Kalyan Marg over their demand of special category status for Andhra Pradesh, were detained on Sunday.

Earlier on Thursday, the TDP MPs, including those from the Rajya Sabha, held the protests inside Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan's chamber as the party's no-confidence notice against the government was not taken up for discussion.

The following day, they continued with their protests inside the Parliament premises as they were marshalled out from the office of Mahajan.

The House was adjourned sine die on Friday in regard to granting of special status to the southern state. On March 16, the ruling TDP reached a deadlock with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the issue and ultimately quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition. Since then, the TDP MPs have regularly staged protests in the Parliament demanding Special Category Status. Meanwhile, the YSR Congress Party members continued their indefinite hunger strike at Andhra Pradesh Bhawan over the demand of special category status for the state. Their MPs have also submitted their resignation to the Lok Sabha speaker on Thursday. Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Centre to convene a special parliament session to discuss the provisions of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014 and assurances made in the Rajya Sabha including Special Category Status. (ANI)