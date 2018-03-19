Special status to Andhra a national topic now: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government for doing injustice with the state, adding that non-issuance of special category status to the state has become a national topic now.

"The Congress party also in its plenary announced special status to Andhra Pradesh. Then, what objection the Centre has to give special status to the state," Naidu said while addressing the party MPs, MLAs, and senior leaders through teleconferencing this morning.





The chief minister also attacked the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MPs for indulging in opportunistic politics.





"YSRCP MPs had hidden behind TDP MPs in Lok Sabha, now, they are indulging into collusion politics," Naidu said





The YSRCP is bargaining for the future of the state for their own selfish motives, Naidu added.





He also did not spare Jana Sena Party and said its chief Pawan Kalyan was indulging in political opportunism too.





"Why Pawan Kalyan, who has been silent for last four years, is criticising (TDP) now? We have to take these conspiracy politics to the people. Conspiracy and collusion politics should be exposed," the chief minister said.





While addressing the TDP minority wing members, Naidu made it clear that the party was working for the welfare of Muslims.





"You have always been supportive of the TDP, but you were not happy that we allied with the BJP. We have been working for the welfare of Muslims. It was TDP and not YSRCP who responded on Triple Talaq Bill. I told BJP leadership that criminalization of triple talaq was not correct. I was the first to oppose it," the Chief Minister.





Yesterday, the YSR Congress gave a notice to the Lok Sabha General-Secretary seeking to move a no-confidence motion in the lower house today for its refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.





The ruling TDP, too, reached a deadlock with its ally BJP over this issue and ultimately quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition on Friday.