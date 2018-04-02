Special status to Andhra: TDP MP Sivaprasad sports 'Parashurama' look

[India], Apr 2 (ANI): The Telegu Desam Party's (TDP) protest demanding 'Special Category Status' to Andhra Pradesh has been taken to a different level by MP from Chittor Naramalli Sivaprasad, with his creative costumes.

After sporting different avatars- from a cattle herder to a schoolboy to Narad Muni- Sivaprasad on Monday was spotted in a 'Parashurama' look.

On that note, in Hinduism Parashurama is the sixth avatar in Brahmin varna of Lord Vishnu.Like other avatars of Vishnu, he in believed to appear at a time when overwhelming evil prevailed on earth.

The Chittoor MP was earlier even seen drapped in saree, as a part of the protest against denial of the Special Category status by the Centre. A doctor by profession, Sivaprasad has acted in movies too. He became a lawmaker in 1999 and has served in Chandrababu Naidu's cabinet as a minister. The ruling party of Andhra Pradesh and the BJP-led Centre have been at the loggerheads over the non-issuance of the 'Special Category Status' to Andhra Pradesh. Amid protests by TDP MPs in the Parliament over it, the party ultimately quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition on March 16. (ANI)