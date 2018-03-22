Special status to Andhra: YSRCP, Opposition hold 'bandh'

[India], Mar. 22 (ANI): The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and other opposition parties on Thursday called a statewide 'bandh' in Andhra Pradesh demanding special category status for the state.

The protestors also staged national highways blockade in the state.

Earlier, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also announced to support the blockade citing state interests as the reason.

The Opposition party in Andhra Pradesh has been protesting against the Centre over the non-issuance of special category status to the state.

The ruling TDP, too, reached a deadlock with its ally BJP over this issue and ultimately quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition on March 16. (ANI)