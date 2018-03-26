Special status: YSRCP asks its MPs to resign from LS

[India], Mar 26 (ANI): Demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh, Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Monday said their MPs would resign from Lok Sabha to show their protest and asked the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs to follow suit.

"Our Lok Sabha MPs would submit their resignations on the last day of the ongoing budget session even if the schedule is advanced. (I) have asked the TDP MPs to follow suit to send a strong signal to the nation about the special category status (SCS)," said YSRCP in a recently released statement.

Earlier on March 22, the YSRCP and other opposition parties called a statewide 'bandh' in the state demanding special category status for the state. The ruling TDP, too, reached a deadlock with its ally BJP over this issue and ultimately quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition on March 16.(ANI)