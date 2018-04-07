Special status: YSRCP members continue indefinite hunger strike

[India], Ap. 7 (ANI): Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) members on Saturday continued with their indefinite hunger strike at Andhra Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi over their demand for special status for the state.

The members also performed a 'pooja' at the Bhawan.

The doctors also visited YSRCP members and said, "Their vitals are normal, no medical intervention required as of now."

On April 6, five YSRCP MPs submitted their resignations to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to protest the "failure" of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh and thereafter sat on a indefinite hunger strike.

On March 31, YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced that his party's MPs would quit and sit on indefinite hunger strike in New Delhi to press for the special category status to Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)