Special trains to clear additional surge during Ganpati Festival

[India], June 29: Special trains in coordination with the Central Railway have been introduced on Konkan Railway course to clear additional surge of travellers amid the 2018 Ganpati celebration.

These have been introduced to ease travelling of a large number of touring passengers.

A total number of 12 trains would be running for the same.

The routes for the trains would be Mumbai CSMT to Sawantwadi Road, Mumbai CSMT to Ratnagiri, Panvel to Sawantwadi Road, Lokmanya Tilak (T) to Ratnagiri, Lokmanya Tilak (T) to Pernem, Lokmanya Tilak (T) to Zarap, Pune to Sawantwadi Road and Panvel to Ratnagiri.

The above trains will be open for booking from 30 June 2018 from all Passenger Reservation Systems (PRS) and on the Internet. Ganpati festival this year would be from Thursday, 13 September to Sunday, 23 September.(ANI)