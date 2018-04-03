SpiceJet confirms no fuel leak in Kochin bound grounded aircraft

[India], Apr. 03 (ANI): A Kochin bound SpiceJet aircraft was grounded at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on April 1 after the crew suspected a fuel leak from one of its engines.

However the airlines, in a statement on Tuesday, have confirmed that there was no such technical issue with the aircraft and the grounding was more of a cautionary move.

"During start-up, the crew suspected fuel leak from one of the engines after which aircraft was attended to by qualified engineers. During engine run-up, no leak was found and aircraft was immediately released for operations," said the statement by SpiceJet. (ANI)