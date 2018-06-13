SpiceJet-Indigo collision averted at Varanasi Airport

[India], June 13 (ANI): A major mishap was averted at Varansi's Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport on Tuesday between a SpiceJet and an IndiGo aircraft on the runway.

The IndiGo aircraft was carrying 178 passengers and was about to take off for Mumbai. The SpiceJet flight inadvertently crossed the runway holding point.

Noticing this, the Air Traffic Control alerted the IndiGo plane to abort take off.

Two pilots of the SpiceJet plane have been grounded following the incident, confirmed an airline spokesperson.

The matter has been reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for further investigation. (ANI)