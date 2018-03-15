SpiceJet shifts 22 flights to Delhi airport's Terminal 2

[India], Mar. 15 (ANI): SpiceJet will soon operate 22 of its flights from Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, the airline announced on Thursday.

Starting from March 25, flights to Cochin, Ahmedabad, Patna, Pune, Goa, Surat and Gorakhpur will take off from the Terminal 2, which has recently been refurbished.

The remaining domestic flights shall continue to operate from Terminal 1.

To ensure uninterrupted movement of passengers, the SpiceJet has arranged for regular bus service between the terminals for the transit passengers.

Further, additional communication mediums have been activated to keep the passengers traveling from T1 updated about the new changes. (ANI)