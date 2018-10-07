Spiti Valley records sub-zero temperature

[India], Oct 7 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley area has recorded sub-zero temperature due to which lakes and rivers have begun to freeze.

After heavy snowfall hit the region from September 21 to 23, several vehicles were stranded at different locations in the region.

Several cars, motorbikes and trucks were parked in snow clad areas of Chhota Dara and Chhattru areas of the Valley.

Helicopters were pressed into service rescue operation. Many vehicles of locals, tourists and others were stuck in snow-covered roads snaking through the mountains in the region.

Vehicles of many people are also said to be trapped in Rohtang area of Kullu district. (ANI)