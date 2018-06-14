Split verdict not set back for us: Dinakaran

Chennai: Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran on Thursday said the Madras High Court's split verdict in the disqualification of 18 rebel-AIADMK MLAs was not a setback for his faction.

On Thursday, Chief Justice Indira Banerjee upheld the disqualification of the 18 legislators ordered by Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal while companion judge Justice M Sundar held that the Speaker's decision was invalid.

Justice Banerjee said in view of the contradicting judgements, the case will now be transferred to a different bench.

"The longevity of the anti-people government now gets extended by couple of months. It is not at all a set back for us. We got 50 per cent victory," Dinakaran told the media here. According to VCK leader Thol Thirumavalan, the judgement was unexpected. "The final decision on the case should be given at the earliest," Thirumavalavan added.