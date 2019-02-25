Spoken to BJP CMs to file review petition in SC on tribals eviction

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): BJP President Amit Shah on Monday claimed that he has spoken to all chief ministers in the states ruled by the party regarding Supreme Court's order on the eviction of tribals living in forest areas. He has assured that states will soon be filing a review petition.

He said, "I have spoken to all chief ministers of BJP ruled states in the situation arising out of Supreme Court's order on the eviction of tribals living in forest areas. States will soon file review petition and care will be taken to safeguard rights of tribals and prevent eviction."

Shah's remark comes after the apex court on February 13, while acting on a wildlife group petition, had directed the Central government to evict tribals, who didn't possess any rights under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) 2006, before July 27. Meanwhile, the Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday wrote a letter to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to file a review petition on the Supreme Court's order directing state governments to evict tribals and other forest-dwellers whose claims under Forest Rights Act were rejected. (ANI)