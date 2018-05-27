Sports minister urges youngsters to be fit

[India], May 26 (ANI): With an aim to make India fitter, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Saturday urged youngsters to keep themselves fit.

Talking to media, the Union Minister said, "It is really important to live your life. Youngsters should bring fitness into their day to day lives. I know people have hectic work life and responsibilities but they need to take care of themselves too."

On May 22, Rathore took to his Twitter handle to urge Indian citizens towards adopting a fitter lifestyle by inviting them to post pictures and videos of their fitness attempts.

Along with his tweet, Rathore posted a video of himself wherein he could be seen speaking about the significance of fitness as stressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before he went down to do ten push-ups. While inviting Indians to post pictures and videos of their fitness attempts, Rathore took to Twitter and also appealed to Indian athletes and Bollywood celebrities to join in the effort and be aspiring role models for others. So far, Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan, Prime Minister Modi, Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju, and Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal have taken up the challenge and posted messages and videos supporting the cause. Rathore's fitness challenge comes a week after he replaced Smriti Irani as Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B). The Fit India movement was initiated by Prime Minister Modi in March, which has been gaining momentum since then. He even talked about the movement in April's Mann Ki Baat and released a 3D-animated video of himself depicting the 'Trikonasana' posture. (ANI)