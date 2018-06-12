Spritual guru Bhaiyyu Maharaj commits suicie

Indore: Spiritual guru Bhaiyyu Maharaj allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday by shooting himself, according to police and hospital authorities. Bhayyu Maharaj, whose original name is Uday Singh Deshmukh, shot himself in Indore.

Deputy Inspector Genaral Indore H C Mishra said. He was rushed to the Bombay Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, its General Manager Rahul Parashar said.

He was very popular in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh because of his spiritual and social works. A large number of his supporters gathered in front of the hospital. Details about his condition are awaited.

His original name is Uday Singh Deshmukh and is popular among his disciples as "Bhayyu Maharaj." His ashram is situated in Indore city and top political leaders including Devendra Fadnavis, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar among others are his disciples. He also played the role of a mediator when India Against Corruption (IAC) movement led by Anna Hazare was at its peak.