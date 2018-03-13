Spurious liquor claims 3 lives in UP

[India], Mar 13 (ANI): At least three people died and two are under treatment after they allegedly consumed spurious liquor in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

The incident that took place in the Khora area of Ghaziabad came to light on Tuesday morning.

An investigation on the matter is underway.

Earlier in January, nine people died after allegedly consuming poisonous alcohol at their relative's place in Barabanki.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government had passed a bill providing death penalty and life imprisonment for those dealing in illicit liquor.

The bill was even approved by Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik. (ANI)