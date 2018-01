[India], Jan 8 (ANI): IPS officer Sita Ram Mardi has been appointed as the new Director General of Police of Himachal Pradesh.

Mardi, a 1986-batch IPS officer, has replaced Sanjay Kumar, a 1985-batch officer, who was appointed as DGP in 2014.

Mardi, who is already a DGP-rank officer, has been holding the charge of Homeguards and fire services.

Mardi had also served in the CID and vigilance department, apart from holding other key positions, including SP (Shimla). (ANI)