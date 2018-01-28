Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 12 Indian fishermen

[India], Jan. 28 (ANI): Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 12 Indian fishermen for allegedly fishing near former's Neduntheevu island in Palk Strait near on Saturday.

Three boats have also been seized by the navy, according to local officials.

The captured fishermen, all belonging to Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram district, have been taken to Kankesanthurai Naval Camp for interrogation.

Recently, at least 16 Tamil Nadu fishermen had been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in their waters near Katchatheevu Island in Palk Strait. (ANI)