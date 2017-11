The Sri Lankan Navy on Friday apprehended 10 Tamil Nadu fishermen and seized one boat near Point Pedro.

The arrested fishermen have been taken to Kankesanthurai naval camp.

This comes a day after the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 10 Indian fishermen, along with one boat, near the Delft Island.

Earlier on November 7 aswell, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended four fishermen, hailing from Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai, with one boat near the island. (ANI)