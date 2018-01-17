Sri Lankan Navy arrests 16 Indian fishermen

[India], Jan 16 (ANI): At least 16 Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested on Tuesday by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in their waters near Katchatheevu island.

The apprehended fishermen have been lodged in Jaffna prison in Sri Lanka.

The fishermen are natives of Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram and Mandapam districts.

Earlier on January 4, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 12 Indian fishermen, along with two boats, near the Delft Island.

The personnel, belonging to the Northern Naval Command, apprehended the fishermen, who were natives of Rameswaram district of Tamil Nadu.

On December 31, at least 13 Indian fishermen were apprehended by them near Gulf of Mannar in Rameswaram. (ANI)