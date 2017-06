[India], June 24 (ANI): At least eight fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy from Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam in the late hours of Friday for allegedly entering into Sri Lankan territorial waters.

The navy also seized one boat used by the fishermen near Paruthithurai at the Bay of Bengal Sea.

Earlier on June 22, the Lankan Navy arrested four Tamil Nadu fishermen for allegedly fishing in Sri Lanka's territorial waters. (ANI)