Sri Lankan Navy arrests six Tamil Nadu fishermen

Sri Lanka: At least six Tamil Nadu fishermen were apprehended along with a boat by the Sri Lankan navy near Neduntheevu island, last night.





The fishermen were apprehended by the Lankan Navy near Delft island.





The fishermen have been taken to Kankesandurai Naval camp for investigation.





Earlier, this year former Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Panneerselvam had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to take up the issue of apprehension of the state's fishermen by Lankan Navy at the "highest diplomatic level," besides ensuring their safety and security.