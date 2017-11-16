Sri Lankan Navy arrests ten Indian fishermen with one boat

Delft Island: The Sri Lankan Navy on Thursday apprehended ten Indian fishermen, along with one boat, near the Delft Island.





Earlier on November 7, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended four fishermen, hailing from Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai, with one boat near the island.





The fishermen were taken to the Kankesanthurai Naval camp in Sri Lanka for interrogation.





Earlier on October 21, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended four fishermen and seized one boat belonging to Thangachimadam, a central part of Rameswaram.



The fishermen were apprehended near Kachadeevu Island.

Earlier in October, eight fishermen were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy, while they were fishing near the Delft Island.

The fishermen belonged to Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram.