Sri Lankan Navy arrests two Indians with 750 kg Glyphosate

The Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday apprehended two Indians with 750 kg Glyphosate near South of Mannar lighthouse.

The arrested Indians have been handed over to the Mannar Police for further questioning.

The consignment of Glyphosate, the fishing dhow and other equipment were taken over by the police.

An inshore patrol craft attached to the North Central Naval Command, recovered the Glyphosate consignment along with the two Indians, when they attempted to smuggle the herbicide into Sri Lanka via sea in the guise of fishermen.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)