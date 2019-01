[India], Jan 13 (ANI): Nine Indian fishermen were apprehended near the shore of the Delft Island by the Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday morning.

The reason for their arrest is yet to be ascertained.

They are being interrogated at Karainagar Naval camp in Sri Lanka.

Notably, straying of Indian and Sri Lankan fishermen into each other's waters is a recurrent problem as territories on the sea are not clearly demarcated.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)