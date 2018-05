[India], May 28 (ANI): Srilankan Airlines flight UL-168 on Sunday cross-landed, off-centered off the runway at Cochin airport by one meter putting lives of 227 passengers at risk.

As per an official statement by CIAL (Cochin Internet Airport Limited), all the passengers have been rescued safely and accommodated at a hotel close to the airport.

Due to the incident, the aircraft wheel got damaged.

The aircraft has been moved for an inspection while the runway was kept closed for 50 minutes. (ANI)