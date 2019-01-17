Sri Shivakumara Swamiji's condition stable, says doctor

[India], Jan 17 (ANI): Lingayat religious head of Sree Siddaganga Matha, the 111-year-old Sri Shivakumara Swamiji, who is being treated for a lung infection is now stable, according to his doctor.

"As of now Swamiji's condition is stable. It has been fluctuating because of his age but all his parameters are now stable and he is responding to our medications," Dr Parameshwar told reporters here today.

Swami is being treated for a lung infection which he developed after undergoing a liver bypass last month.

The religious head is described as the most esteemed adherent of Lingayatism. (ANI)