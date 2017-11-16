Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 'jumped' into Ayodhya dispute to avoid probe into wealth: Vedanti

[India], November 16 (ANI): Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ram Vilas Vedanti on Thursday alleged Sri Sri Ravi Shankar had "jumped" into the Ayodhya dispute to avoid probe into his illegal wealth.

"He (Ravi Shankar) should continue running his NGO and hoarding foreign funds; I believe he has amassed a lot of wealth, and to avoid a probe, he has jumped into the issue," Vedanti told ANI here.

The Art of Living founder arrived in Ayodhya on Thursday, a day after meeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

As per reports, the spiritual guru had earlier met various stakeholders in the dispute, including representatives of Nirmohi Akhara, to help find an out-of-court settlement to the case. Vedanti, who is a member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, one of the prime claimants in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, questioned the authority of the spiritual guru in the matter. He said, "I went to jail 25-35 times. I was subject to house arrest, faced assault, and bullets. Many workers got injured. Lakhs of Vishwa Hindu Parishad members went to jail. "Despite all this, if [Sri Sri] Ravi Shankar comes here to hold talks then on what basis is he coming? No one else has the right, except Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas in this case." Further, Vedanti also opposed the possibility of building both - mosque and temple - at the disputed site. "I have heard he [Sri Sri Ravi Shankar] wants both mosque and temple to be built there. While I am alive, while every Ram devotee is alive, no one can build a mosque in Ayodhya," he said. Many attempts have been made so far to resolve the long standing issue amicably. The Supreme Court had also suggested that an out-of-court settlement was the best recourse to the dispute. The apex court will commence the final hearing of the long-standing matter from December 5, a day before the 25th anniversary of the demolition of the medieval-era structure. The Babri Masjid was built by Mughal Emperor Babar in 1528. The Hindus, however, claim that a Ram Temple that originally stood there was demolished to construct the mosque. (ANI)