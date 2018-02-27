Sridevi death: Hotel room sealed as Dubai Public Prosecution starts probe

Dubai: The Dubai Public Prosecution has begun probe into the death of Sridevi who was found dead in a bathtub in her hotel room on Saturday.

The actress's body has been at the General Department of Forensic Evidence, Dubai, since 2.30am on Sunday, Khaleej Times reported.

Meanwhile, Sridevi’s hotel room 2201 in Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel has been sealed for investigation and is under the control of Dubai police.

The preliminary report did not specify a time of death, but more details are expected in the detailed report.

Sridevi had gone to UAE, along with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor, to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding. Sridevi’s elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor had to skip the wedding celebrations to complete the shoot of her Bollywood debut film ‘Dhadak’.