Sridevi's body reaches Mumbai from Dubai

Sridevi's mortal remains have reached Mumbai from Dubai. Besides Sridevi's daughters Jahnvi and Khushi, Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are also at the airport to receive the deceased actress' body, which will be housed at her Green Acres property in Lokhandwala.

There is a lot of commotion outside Sridevi's residence as fans and media clamber to get a glimpse of the actress' mortal remains amid heavy security. Members of the film fraternity are pouring in to pay their respects to the veteran actress.

The funeral is likely be held tomorrow afternoon, according to a statement released by her family. Her body will be kept for three hours at the Celebration Sports Club, Andheri west, near her residence from 9:30 AM onwards, to enable people and her fans to pay their last respects.

After a condolence meeting at 9:30 AM, her final journey will commence at 2 PM from the club to the Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium & Hindu Cemetery at S. V. Road in Vile Parle west. Her mortal remains are expected to reach there around 3:30 PM for the last rites.

Earlier in the evening, the ambulance carrying her body left the embalming centre in Muhaisnah, Dubai. From there, Sridevi's body was flown on a private jet to Mumbai. There were ten persons aboard the flight, including Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor, her stepson Arjun Kapoor, brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor, Reena Marwah and Sandeep Marwah.

Earlier in the day, The Dubai Public Prosecution confirmed that the probe into the sudden death of Sridevi has been completed, following which the case in this regard has been closed.

The Dubai Media Office Twitter account posted, "Dubai Public Prosecution stressed that all regular procedures followed in such cases have been completed. As per the forensic report, the death of the Indian actress occurred due to accidental drowning following loss of consciousness. The case has now been closed."

In another tweet, the Dubai Public Prosecution informed that it has approved the release of Sridevi's body to her family "following the completion of a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances of her death."

Sridevi passed away on late Saturday night in Dubai, where she was attending a family wedding.

According to the forensic report, the 54-year-old Indian actress died of accidental drowning in her hotel room's bathtub, after suffering a dizzying spell.

Traces of alcohol were also found in the actor's body.

This was contrary to the earlier reports surfacing the media which stated cardiac arrest as the reason of the death of the ace actor.

Sridevi's sudden death left her legions of fans and the film industry in shock.