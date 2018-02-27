Sridevi's mortal remains not reaching tonight

[UAE], Feb 27 (ANI): The mortal remains of veteran actress Sridevi, who died in a Dubai hotel on February 24, is likely to not reach Mumbai by Monday night, as India's Ambassador to UAE, Navdeep Singh Suri said it "takes 2-3 days to complete processes."

Taking to Twitter, Suri wrote, "The media interest in untimely demise of #Sridevi is understandable. But the frenzy of speculation does not help. Imp to note that:

1. We are working with local authorities to ensure that mortal remains can be sent to India at the earliest. We are on the job.

2. We are in regular contact with the family of #Sridevi and other well- wishers. We share their pain. 3. Our experience in similar cases tells us that it does take 2-3 days to complete processes 4. We leave it to the experts to determine cause of demise Let's be responsible." Khaleej Times reported that the embalming of actress' body is likely to be done on Tuesday. Earlier reports said that the body has been sent for embalming and her mortal remains would depart for India after the completion of necessary paperwork. Sridevi passed away on late Saturday night in Dubai, where she was attending a family wedding. According to the forensic report, the 54-year-old Indian actress died of accidental drowning in her hotel room's bathtub, after suffering a dizzying spell. Traces of alcohol were also found in the actor's body. Dubai Police has transferred the case to Dubai Public Prosecution, which will carry out regular legal procedures followed in such cases. Meanwhile, celebrities and fans have been visiting the Mumbai residence of Anil Kapoor, brother-in-law to the actress, awaiting the arrival of her mortal remains. (ANI)