Srijan scam: CBI files 4th chargesheet against seven

[India] Nov. 13 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed fourth chargesheet against seven accused in Srijan scam.

The chargesheet has been filed against Bhagalpur Central Cooperative Bank's then Managing Director Pankaj Kumar Jha, account manager Hari Shankar Upadhyay, Indian Bank's Bhagalpur branch employees PK Biswas, Subrat Das, Pravin Kumar, Ram Krishna Jha, and Ajay Kumar Pandey.

The CBI has already filed three chargesheets in the scam in which government funds worth about Rs 1,000 crore were allegedly transferred to the accounts of a non-government organisation. (ANI)